A sigh of relief filled the air in Bettendorf Pleasant Valley's locker room after a trying 59-56 test with Johnston during this Iowa girls high school basketball game.

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley drew first blood by forging a 16-13 margin over Johnston after the first quarter.

An intermission tie at 30-30 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley darted over Johnston 46-45 heading to the fourth quarter.

The Spartans avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 13-11 stretch over the final quarter.

The last time Johnston and Bettendorf Pleasant Valley played in a 64-44 game on March 3, 2022. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on Feb. 27, Bettendorf Pleasant Valley faced off against West Des Moines Valley. Click here for a recap.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.