Bettendorf Pleasant Valley engulfs Davenport Central in flames 53-32

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley's overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Davenport Central 53-32 in Iowa girls basketball action on February 4.

In recent action on January 28, Davenport Central faced off against Bettendorf and Bettendorf Pleasant Valley took on Davenport North on January 28 at Davenport North High School. Click here for a recap

