Bettendorf Pleasant Valley edges Iowa City in tough test 52-47

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley poked just enough holes in Iowa City's defense to garner a taut 52-47 victory in Iowa girls basketball action on February 28.
Iowa City started on steady ground by forging a 17-12 lead over Bettendorf Pleasant Valley at the end of the first quarter.
The Little Hawks came from behind to grab the advantage 27-22 at half over the Spartans.
Bettendorf Pleasant Valley broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 43-41 lead over Iowa City.
Bettendorf Pleasant Valley avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 9-6 stretch over the final quarter.
