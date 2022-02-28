Bettendorf Pleasant Valley edges Iowa City in tough test 52-47

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley poked just enough holes in Iowa City's defense to garner a taut 52-47 victory in Iowa girls basketball action on February 28.

Iowa City started on steady ground by forging a 17-12 lead over Bettendorf Pleasant Valley at the end of the first quarter.

The Little Hawks came from behind to grab the advantage 27-22 at half over the Spartans.

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 43-41 lead over Iowa City.

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 9-6 stretch over the final quarter.

