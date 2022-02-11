Bettendorf Pleasant Valley claims gritty victory against Bettendorf 40-31

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Bettendorf 40-31 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.
In recent action on February 1, Bettendorf faced off against Clinton and Bettendorf Pleasant Valley took on Davenport Central on February 4 at Davenport Central High School. Click here for a recap
Bettendorf Pleasant Valley registered a 16-14 advantage at half over Bettendorf.
The Spartans got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring 24-17 to finish the game in style.
