Bettendorf Pleasant Valley cancels check from Davenport Assumption 51-32

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley collected a 51-32 victory over Davenport Assumption in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on December 10.
In recent action on December 3, Bettendorf Pleasant Valley faced off against Central DeWitt and Davenport Assumption took on Keokuk on December 4 at Keokuk High School. For a full recap, click here.
