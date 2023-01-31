Bettendorf Pleasant Valley blitzes Eldridge North Scott in dominating victory 63-31

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley left no doubt on Tuesday, controlling Eldridge North Scott from start to finish for a 63-31 victory on January 31 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.

The last time Bettendorf Pleasant Valley and Eldridge North Scott played in a 66-47 game on January 21, 2022. Click here for a recap.

In recent action on January 24, Bettendorf Pleasant Valley faced off against Bettendorf . Click here for a recap. Eldridge North Scott took on Central DeWitt on January 26 at Central DeWitt High School. For more, click here.

