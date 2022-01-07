 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bettendorf Pleasant Valley blitzes Bettendorf in convincing fashion 59-26
A combination of points and defense led to a knockout performance as Bettendorf Pleasant Valley turned out the lights on Bettendorf 59-26 on January 7 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley made the first move by forging a 16-7 margin over Bettendorf after the first quarter.

The Spartans opened a giant 32-14 gap over the Bulldogs at the half.

The Spartans stomped on to a 43-16 bulge over the Bulldogs as the fourth quarter began.

