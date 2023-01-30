Bettendorf paints near-perfect picture in win over Davenport Central 62-35

Bettendorf showed it had the juice to douse Davenport Central in a points barrage during a 62-35 win for an Iowa girls basketball victory on January 30.

Last season, Bettendorf and Davenport Central squared off with February 16, 2022 at Bettendorf High School last season. For results, click here.

Recently on January 24, Bettendorf squared off with Bettendorf Pleasant Valley in a basketball game. Click here for a recap.

