Bettendorf Morning Star records thin win against Moline Quad Cities Christian 39-37

Mighty close, mighty fine, Bettendorf Morning Star wore a victory shine after clipping Moline Quad Cities Christian 39-37 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.
In recent action on January 6, Moline Quad Cities Christian faced off against Fulton Unity Christian and Bettendorf Morning Star took on Galesburg Christian on January 6 at Galesburg Christian School. For more, click here.
