Bettendorf defeats Clinton in lopsided affair 57-24

Bettendorf left no doubt on Tuesday, controlling Clinton from start to finish for a 57-24 victory at Clinton High on January 3 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.
The last time Bettendorf and Clinton played in a 39-36 game on February 1, 2022. For results, click here.
