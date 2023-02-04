Rock Island weebled and wobbled, but wouldn't fall down in earning a 50-44 victory against Sterling during this Illinois girls high school basketball game.

In recent action on January 28, Rock Island faced off against Geneseo . For a full recap, click here. Sterling took on Geneseo on January 26 at Sterling High School. Click here for a recap.

