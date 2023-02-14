Olive Oil isn't as slim as the win Rock Island chalked up in tripping Dixon 45-44 in Illinois girls basketball action on February 14.

Rock Island darted in front of Dixon 14-1 to begin the second quarter.

The scene changed momentarily in the second quarter when the Dukes & Duchesses got within 19-16.

Dixon responded in the third quarter by cutting the margin to 27-25.

The Dukes & Duchesses rallied in the fourth quarter, but the Rocks skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

Recently on February 9, Rock Island squared off with Quincy in a basketball game. For results, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.