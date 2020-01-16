Bell's 1,000th career point helps carry Panthers past Sterling

EAST MOLINE — It was a special moment for Jasmine Bell on Thursday night early in United Township's 63-57 Western Big 6 Conference victory over Sterling.

And it wasn’t something that she expected.

The senior surpassed the 1,000 career points mark with her first bucket of the game. Bell was sitting at 999 career points after last Saturday's loss to Pleasant Valley in the IHMVU Shootout.

“Nobody told me before the game started that I was that close,” Bell said. “It was really cool to get it done in front of the home friends and my family.”

Bell was happy in the moment, but wanted to turn attention back to getting the win.

“It was a nice secret they kept from me and I wasn’t sure what was happening,” Bell said. “But we had to get back to work and focus on the rest of the game.”

Bell did her part in the victory, finishing with 24 points on 9-of-21 shooting from the field. Again, she and Jade Hunter (game- and career-high 28 points) were the Panthers' 1-2 punch

Coach Carie Walker was proud of the way her entire team competed in moving to 7-16, 2-6 WB6.