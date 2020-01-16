Bell's 1,000th career point helps carry Panthers past Sterling

EAST MOLINE — It was a special moment for Jasmine Bell on Thursday night early in United Township's 63-57 Western Big 6 Conference victory over Sterling.
And it wasn’t something that she expected.
The senior surpassed the 1,000 career points mark with her first bucket of the game. Bell was sitting at 999 career points after last Saturday's loss to Pleasant Valley in the IHMVU Shootout.
“Nobody told me before the game started that I was that close,” Bell said. “It was really cool to get it done in front of the home friends and my family.”
Bell was happy in the moment, but wanted to turn attention back to getting the win.
“It was a nice secret they kept from me and I wasn’t sure what was happening,” Bell said. “But we had to get back to work and focus on the rest of the game.”
Bell did her part in the victory, finishing with 24 points on 9-of-21 shooting from the field. Again, she and Jade Hunter (game- and career-high 28 points) were the Panthers' 1-2 punch
Coach Carie Walker was proud of the way her entire team competed in moving to 7-16, 2-6 WB6.
“That was a much needed win for us,” Walker said. “We had been playing well, but not finishing games down the stretch. We had a really good week of practice and everyone who played did an excellent job when they were out on the court. There was a nice team effort and everyone contributed when we needed them.”
UT opened the game on a 19-2 run, settling for a 19-12 lead after eight minutes. It was a streaky game from both sides; when the Panthers pulled away, the Golden Warriors climbed back in.
“We anticipated that it would go like that,” Walker said. “This game was similar to how the first one went. Sterling is a good program and we just had to keep our heads up and focus on the task at hand.”
Hunter, whose night included 12 rebounds, knows what a win would mean for the team.
“It was super important to come away with the win,” Hunter said. “We were near the bottom coming in and a lot of people have underestimated us. We feel we have a lot to prove and we did just that.”
Bell echoed her teammate's sentiments and hopes that this win will build momentum.
“This is a new round of conference play and this game will boost our confidence,” Bell said. “We’ve been doing so well lately that hopefully this pushes us to get wins going forward.”