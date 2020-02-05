Barickman sisters always there for each other

GENESEO — Mother is always right. Well, that is the way it is supposed to be, and that seems to be right on the money for Kellie Barickman.
The mother of Geneseo junior standout athletes Abbi and Maddi Barickman gave her daughters an early lesson that has stuck with the two and likely will forever.
When the twins — born four minutes apart — would act like sisters, mom came to the rescue and gave them a reminder that they will always follow.
"It's hard to think of a time we got after each other, but I guess when we were young we had some days," Abbi said. "We had the same competitiveness then that we have now, but it sometimes turned into silly little fights when we played against each other in anything because we wanted to prove we had an advantage.
"My mom would always bring us inside and remind us we are not only sisters, we are going to always be friends and always be there for each other. That meant a lot, and it has proven that we will always be there for each other."
Maddi said a lot of those preteen battles were born out of the four-minute advantage she gained in the hospital.
"Those four minutes used to be a thing," she said. "As we grew up, the one thing we noticed is we had our own strengths. For sure, Abbi is stronger than me, and I think I might be a little more agile."
What they are is winners.
They both played on the Western Big 6 Conference third-place volleyball team, they both start on the first-place Geneseo basketball team and they will be part of the girls' track team that could be the preseason favorite this spring.
While they admit that is cool, it could also be a problem if they were playing the same position. Instead, they work together and never against each other.
"In volleyball, she is a setter and I am a hitter," Maddi said. "There is an automatic trust between those two positions, and I can't be good if she doesn't set me up, and she can't be good if I don't get the kills.
"In basketball, she is the better defender and I am a better shooter. We usually work on each other's side. In track, I throw the discus and run the 400 and Abbi throws the shot and runs the 800. The coolest part is we can always watch each other when we compete."
That the pair is on the go all the time is something they love. It is year-round sports in the Barickman family, especially with two younger siblings who are into sports.
Do they ever wear down?
Hardly.
"If they do get tired they sure don't show it," Geneseo girls' basketball coach Scott Hardison said. "They rarely come out of the game, and if they do it is because I need to take them out."
Added Abbi, "We play AAU volleyball with the Iowa Select and we have been to a few basketball camps, but we might not go to one this summer. There are no breaks; summer is the most important part of the season. That's where you get the weight work and a lot of fitness.
"We have mandatory two-week breaks built in by the school, and that's when we do family things."
The work certainly shows up. The Maple Leafs have been very good in both volleyball and basketball. Their 10-1 Big 6 record is a surprise to many, but not these girls.
"I think there were doubters about us competing in the Big 6," Abbi said. "We can play with the good teams and we can beat them. At the start of the season, it was a goal to win the Big 6. Now, it's something we believe in."
The exciting thing for Geneseo is the Barickman twins will be back for another school year in 2020-21. And you can bet they will be playing three sports again as seniors.