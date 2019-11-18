GENESEO — A deep and athletic Geneseo girls’ basketball team frustrated and overwhelmed St. Bede in Monday’s 60-23 win to open the season as Thanksgiving tournament hosts.
The Lady Leafs jumped out to a 15-2 lead in the contest which featured plenty of first-game mistakes and turnovers, but Geneseo’s fast-paced attack could not be slowed by mistake-prone St. Bede. Geneseo held St. Bede to single-digit scoring in every quarter and forced the Bruins into 33 turnovers.
All 13 girls logged solid minutes for Geneseo in the win.
“You kind of saw what we’re going to be tonight,” said Geneseo coach Scott Hardison. “We’re quick, we’re athletic, and we can shoot a little bit. We were able to use our athletic ability to push the ball on offense and defense, and I think that’s where we’re going to excel.”
Abbi Barickman hit a triple to start the game for Geneseo, which showed how athleticism can lead to easy baskets. Track star Ali Rapps scored six of her eight points in the first quarter and thrived on fast-break looks.
The constant turnovers meant plenty of chances to run or draw contact at the basket. Geneseo was 14-of-23 at the line.
You have free articles remaining.
“If we’re not shooting well, we continue to push the ball and try to get to the rim,” Hardison said, “and get us easy shots or get us to the free throw line.”
Hardison said there were some first-game jitters and nerves, but Geneseo had balanced scoring. Having a deep bench meant an energetic defense as well.
“Our goal is to make the other team uncomfortable doing what they want to do,” Hardison said. “We want to impose our own will, control what we can control, and go hard all the time.”
Maddi Barickman had a game-high 11 points on 2-of-9 shooting (2-4 3s) with Rapps (4-of-5 FGs) and Keeli Frerichs (4-of-4 FGs) each adding nine. Kammie Ludwig (3-of-14 FGs) also had nine points. Abbi Barickman finished with seven points to round out Geneseo’s starting five.
Geneseo had 24 turnovers of its own, but played mostly reserves after the break and all of the fourth quarter.
"They got their varsity feet wet," said Hardison, "which was the goal for the evening."