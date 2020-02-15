Assumption uses big second half to run past Tipton

After a bit of a lull in the second quarter, Assumption came out in the third red-hot.
Led by Katie Anderson's hot hand, the Class 3A No. 10 Knights turned an 11-point halftime lead into a 61-32 win over Tipton in a Class 3A regional opener Saturday at Assumption High School.
The Knights (14-7) host Anamosa in a regional semifinal Wednesday at 7 p.m.
"I had to stay focused on defense and make sure I got all the girls included, but when I had that open shot, make sure I took it," said Anderson, who finished with a season-high 16 points and was 4 of 6 from the 3-point line and added five assists. "We know it can be anybody's game at any given point. It doesn't matter how much you're up by, how much you're down by, you just have to keep pushing, because you never know the outcome of the game."
Dawsen Dorsey added 12 points and five rebounds, while A.J. Schubert had 11 and Corey Whitlock scored 10 points for the Knights.
Assumption shot 22 of 41 (53.7 percent) from the field in the game and had 17 assists on those 22 makes.
"When we share the ball we do really well and this has been a focus of ours since coming off Christmas break, about sharing the ball, letting the game come to us and we've really done a really good job of that the past few games," Assumption head coach Katelyn McNamara said. "When we share the ball, we just play so much better."
Assumption also forced 19 turnovers in the game.
"I was really impressed with the pressure that we were able to put on them," McNamara said. "We had a couple girls come off the bench that were really able to take care of some things defensively, put some pressure on their guards and it was able to work out in our favor."
Tipton fell behind 17-4 after the first quarter but led by Keeli Claussen cut the score to 31-20 at halftime. Claussen scored 12 of her team-high 13 points in the frame, all coming from behind the 3 point line.
However, the wheels came off in the third for the Tigers (7-15). As well as the shooting touch of the Knights, Tipton also had an own basket and a technical foul that allowed Assumption to pull away.
"Halftime was probably our worst enemy there," Tipton head coach Chad Rezac said. "We got some things rolling, changed some things defensively, they were making adjustments, we were making adjustments and we got in a flow. Then halftime came and ... they hit a couple of 3s and all of a sudden their lead got extended and I think my girls got a little flustered."
Tipton graduates just three seniors and returns Claussen as well as Rachel Bierman, who scored 10 points and had eight rebounds.
"The three seniors have been a big part of this program the last few years," Rezac said. "We have a good core coming back next year and we've got some young ladies coming up too that should add to that. We have some good things to look forward to here in the future."