It could not happen twice, could it? Yes it did. For the second time in a row the Rock Island Lady Rocks rallied from down by 10 points in the fourth quarter, got a late lead and lost it, went to overtime and lost in heartbreaking style.
After that happened Thursday at Peoria, the Rocks did it again on Saturday, this time falling to Batavia 60-59 in overtime on a made free throw with two-tenths of a second.
"I'm proud of my team," RI coach Henry Hall said. "They battled back again and we executed for the most part."
Down 48-38 in the fourth, Rock Island rallied to tie the game and then took the lead with just over a minute left. An ill-timed shot gave Batavia the ball back to take the lead 52-51 and Hannah Simmer split free throws to make it 52-all to force overtime.
In OT, the Rocks got ahead on two free throws by Ella Engholm and got the ball back, but another bad shot in traffic gave Batavia the chance to tie and then take the lead.
The teams went back-and-forth before an Engholm layup put RI up 58-57 and an Imari McDuffy split of free throws made it 59-57. Batavia scored in the lane to tie it and Engholm was fouled with 9.1 seconds left in OT. She missed both and Batavia was fouled on a Hail Mary throw in traffic. The first free throw missed and the second barely hit the front rim and trickled over and into the net for the win.
"We are at a place where right now we are not making winning plays," Hall said. "We are making steps and now we have to finish games. Ella was a monster against their 6-foot-4 girl inside."
Simmer led the Rocks with 18 points, Engholm had 14 and McDuffy added 10. Junior shooter Brooklynn Larson did not play because of an ankle tweak on Thursday.
UT loses twice
United Township opened its season at the Galesburg Shootout and took a couple of one-sided setbacks. The Panthers opened the day with a 74-38 loss to Washington and then fell 70-45 to Springfield Sacred Heart Griffin.
"Those were two well-rounded teams we faced," UT coach Carie Walker said. "We still have a lot of positions and roles to figure out, but I thought we had some good signs. We also made our share of mistakes but we can't take anything away from our two opponents."
In the opener, Davi Morgan led the Panthers with 11 points and Jasmine Bell added 10. In the second game, Bell hit four 3-pointers and finished with 21.
"It's a catch-22 when you play really good teams early," Walker said. "Is it an asset or not? I think it helps get us ready and lets them understand where we need to get better. On the other hand, when you lose like that you sometimes see some self doubt. I believe our girls are confident and have a good mindset."