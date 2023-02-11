Annawan scored early and often to roll over Toulon Stark County 53-31 for an Illinois girls basketball victory on February 11.

In recent action on February 6, Annawan faced off against Princeville . For a full recap, click here. Annawan took on Toulon Stark County on February 1 at Annawan High School. Click here for a recap.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.