Annawan showed no mercy to Kewanee Wethersfield, leading from end-to-end in an authoritative 56-33 victory on February 13 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.

Last season, Annawan and Kewanee Wethersfield squared off with December 6, 2021 at Annawan High School last season. For results, click here.

In recent action on February 6, Kewanee Wethersfield faced off against Woodhull AlWood . For more, click here. Annawan took on Aledo Mercer County on February 8 at Annawan High School. For a full recap, click here.

