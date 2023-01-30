Annawan takes down Monmouth United 57-24

Annawan left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Monmouth United 57-24 on January 30 in Illinois girls high school basketball.

Last season, Annawan and Monmouth United squared off with January 31, 2022 at Annawan High School last season. For a full recap, click here.

Recently on January 25, Annawan squared off with Galva in a basketball game. Click here for a recap.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.