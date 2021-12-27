 Skip to main content
Annawan survives taut tilt with Rockford Lutheran 51-49
Annawan survives taut tilt with Rockford Lutheran 51-49

Annawan broke on top and refused to fold in holding off Rockford Lutheran 51-49 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.

Recently on December 18 , Annawan squared up on Rock Island Alleman in a basketball game . Click here for a recap

The first quarter gave Annawan a 16-14 lead over Rockford Lutheran.

The Braves' offense darted to a 30-29 lead over the Crusaders at halftime.

Annawan enjoyed a close margin over Rockford Lutheran with a 40-38 lead heading to the fourth quarter.

Fireworks started in the fourth quarter as the two teams finished the period in a 51-49 tie.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

