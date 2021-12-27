Annawan survives taut tilt with Rockford Lutheran 51-49

Annawan broke on top and refused to fold in holding off Rockford Lutheran 51-49 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.
The first quarter gave Annawan a 16-14 lead over Rockford Lutheran.
The Braves' offense darted to a 30-29 lead over the Crusaders at halftime.
Annawan enjoyed a close margin over Rockford Lutheran with a 40-38 lead heading to the fourth quarter.
Fireworks started in the fourth quarter as the two teams finished the period in a 51-49 tie.
