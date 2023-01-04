Annawan staggers Woodhull Al/Cam with resounding performance 57-22

Annawan dominated from start to finish in an imposing 57-22 win over Woodhull Al/Cam during this Illinois girls high school basketball game.
The last time Annawan and Woodhull Al/Cam played in a 59-43 game on February 3, 2022. Click here for a recap.
Recently on December 29, Annawan squared off with Kankakee Bishop McNamara in a basketball game. For more, click here.
