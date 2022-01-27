Annawan staggers Orion with punishing performance 46-26

Annawan dominated the first half and coasted to a convincing 46-26 victory over Orion on January 27 in Illinois girls high school basketball.
In recent action on January 22, Annawan faced off against Knoxville and Orion took on Princeton on January 22 at Princeton High School. Click here for a recap
Lede AI Sports Desk
