Annawan sprints past Norridge Ridgewood 59-43

Annawan tipped and eventually toppled Norridge Ridgewood 59-43 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on February 3.
Norridge Ridgewood moved ahead of Annawan 37-33 to start the fourth quarter.
