Annawan pulls python act on Galva 59-33

Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Annawan broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 59-33 explosion on Galva in Illinois girls basketball action on January 26.
In recent action on January 20, Galva faced off against Kewanee Wethersfield and Annawan took on Princeville on January 19 at Annawan High School. Click here for a recap
