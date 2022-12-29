Annawan overcomes Kankakee Bishop McNamara 53-38

Playing with a winning hand, Annawan trumped Kankakee Bishop McNamara 53-38 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.

Annawan opened with a 15-14 advantage over Kankakee Bishop McNamara through the first quarter.

The Braves registered a 29-22 advantage at intermission over the Fightin' Irish.

Annawan jumped to a 44-35 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Conditioning showed as the Braves outscored the Fightin' Irish 9-3 in the final quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.