Annawan nets nifty win over Rock Island Alleman 46-45

A sigh of relief filled the air in Annawan's locker room after Saturday's 46-45 win against Rock Island Alleman during this Illinois girls high school basketball game.

Tough to find an edge early, Annawan and Rock Island Alleman fashioned a 10-10 stalemate through the first quarter.

Annawan's shooting jumped to a 20-17 lead over Rock Island Alleman at the half.

Rock Island Alleman took the lead 37-35 to start the fourth quarter.

Annawan got the better of the final-quarter scoring 11-8 to finish the game in style.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.