Annawan nets nifty win over Rock Island Alleman 46-45

A sigh of relief filled the air in Annawan's locker room after Saturday's 46-45 win against Rock Island Alleman during this Illinois girls high school basketball game.
Tough to find an edge early, Annawan and Rock Island Alleman fashioned a 10-10 stalemate through the first quarter.
Annawan's shooting jumped to a 20-17 lead over Rock Island Alleman at the half.
Rock Island Alleman took the lead 37-35 to start the fourth quarter.
Annawan got the better of the final-quarter scoring 11-8 to finish the game in style.
