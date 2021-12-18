 Skip to main content
Annawan nets nifty win over Rock Island Alleman 46-45
A sigh of relief filled the air in Annawan's locker room after Saturday's 46-45 win against Rock Island Alleman during this Illinois girls high school basketball game.

Tough to find an edge early, Annawan and Rock Island Alleman fashioned a 10-10 stalemate through the first quarter.

Annawan's shooting jumped to a 20-17 lead over Rock Island Alleman at the half.

Rock Island Alleman took the lead 37-35 to start the fourth quarter.

Annawan got the better of the final-quarter scoring 11-8 to finish the game in style.

In recent action on December 13, Annawan faced off against Erie E/P and Rock Island Alleman took on Geneseo on December 11 at Rock Island Alleman High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

