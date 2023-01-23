 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Annawan gives Kewanee Wethersfield the business 65-36

Annawan earned a convincing 65-36 win over Kewanee Wethersfield during this Illinois girls high school basketball game.

Last season, Annawan and Kewanee Wethersfield faced off on December 6, 2021 at Annawan High School. For results, click here.

In recent action on January 16, Kewanee Wethersfield faced off against Aledo Mercer County and Annawan took on Biggsville West Central on January 18 at Annawan High School. For results, click here.

