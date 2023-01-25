Annawan gives Galva the business 54-32

Annawan controlled the action to earn an impressive 54-32 win against Galva in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on January 25.
In recent action on January 21, Annawan faced off against Knoxville and Galva took on Aledo Mercer County on January 12 at Galva High School. Click here for a recap.
