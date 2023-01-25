 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Annawan gives Galva the business 54-32

  • 0

Annawan controlled the action to earn an impressive 54-32 win against Galva in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on January 25.

The last time Annawan and Galva played in a 52-36 game on February 12, 2022. For more, click here.

In recent action on January 21, Annawan faced off against Knoxville and Galva took on Aledo Mercer County on January 12 at Galva High School. Click here for a recap.

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

U.S. skier Mikaela Shiffrin sets new women's World Cup record

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News