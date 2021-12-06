 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Annawan drums Kewanee Wethersfield in sound fashion 62-30
0 Comments

Annawan drums Kewanee Wethersfield in sound fashion 62-30

  • 0

Annawan swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry of points to ambush Kewanee Wethersfield 62-30 on December 6 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.

In recent action on December 1, Annawan faced off against Abingdon-Avon and Kewanee Wethersfield took on Galva on December 1 at Kewanee Wethersfield High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Gauging return of Justin Fields

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News