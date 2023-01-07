Annawan delivers heart-wrenching defeat to West Liberty 59-53

Saturday's outing turned into an endurance test that Annawan passed in a 59-53 victory at West Liberty's expense in Illinois girls basketball action on January 7.
Recently on January 2, Annawan squared off with Oneida ROWVA in a basketball game. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.