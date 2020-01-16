Alleman goes cold in loss to Quincy

ROCK ISLAND — Inside a chilly Don Morris Gymnasium on Thursday night, defense made the difference in Quincy’s 27-13 Western Big 6 Conference win over Alleman.

The Blue Devils (11-8, 4-4 Big 6) could only improve offensively after trailing 3-0 after the first quarter, holding Alleman (3-18, 0-9 Big 6) to 4-of-25 shooting from the field in the game. A 13-5 second-quarter advantage swung the game in Quincy’s favor as its defense remained consistent.

Alleman forced a very slow pace early and held Quincy to 11-of-38 shooting in the game, but 14 turnovers made for another frustrating night on offense for the Pioneers.

“Our defensive effort, I thought, was phenomenal,” said Alleman coach Megan Delp. “I thought we battled, which has been a struggle early on this season … but on the other end, we’ve got to execute and finish.”

Alleman’s Averi Rangel (2-3 3s) scored the only basket of the first quarter and led Alleman in scoring with six points off the bench. Avrie Schmidt (two points) and Samantha Coleman (five points, eight rebounds) combined to shoot 2-15 from the field as only three Pioneers scored.

Quincy missed all six first-quarter shot attempts, playing defense for a majority of the first eight minutes as each team traded turnovers often.

