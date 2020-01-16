Alleman goes cold in loss to Quincy

ROCK ISLAND — Inside a chilly Don Morris Gymnasium on Thursday night, defense made the difference in Quincy’s 27-13 Western Big 6 Conference win over Alleman.
The Blue Devils (11-8, 4-4 Big 6) could only improve offensively after trailing 3-0 after the first quarter, holding Alleman (3-18, 0-9 Big 6) to 4-of-25 shooting from the field in the game. A 13-5 second-quarter advantage swung the game in Quincy’s favor as its defense remained consistent.
Alleman forced a very slow pace early and held Quincy to 11-of-38 shooting in the game, but 14 turnovers made for another frustrating night on offense for the Pioneers.
“Our defensive effort, I thought, was phenomenal,” said Alleman coach Megan Delp. “I thought we battled, which has been a struggle early on this season … but on the other end, we’ve got to execute and finish.”
Alleman’s Averi Rangel (2-3 3s) scored the only basket of the first quarter and led Alleman in scoring with six points off the bench. Avrie Schmidt (two points) and Samantha Coleman (five points, eight rebounds) combined to shoot 2-15 from the field as only three Pioneers scored.
Quincy missed all six first-quarter shot attempts, playing defense for a majority of the first eight minutes as each team traded turnovers often.
“I told them, if we’re not going to reward ourselves on offense, we’re going to have to play defense,” said Quincy coach Brad Dance, whose team played its third game in three days. “Our girls have bought in to playing defense, it’s kind of our trademark right now.”
As Quincy’s leading scorer Emily Wilson was limited to two points, Brin Hultz (4-5 FGs) had an efficient night and led the team with eight points. Olivia Edwards and Kate Chevalier tallied seven points each for QHS, which had 11 turnovers.
“Mentally, we’re a little bit tired right now, but I’m proud of the girls’ effort,” Dance said. “It was a weird game all night. It was 40 degrees in the gym, the kids were freezing; it was just a weird atmosphere. But it’s a real game, and you’ve got to win and we’ll take it and move on.”
Dance said the triples from Sapp and Chevalier in the third quarter were big. Sapp’s triple gave Quincy a 21-10 lead with 1:36 left in the third.
“Emily struggled offensively; we didn’t really get her touches,” Dance said after the unusually quiet night from the talented post player. “The rest of the team stepped up around her.”
“If we just keep playing good defense and have good possessions on the offensive end, we’re going to be fine,” said Dance, noting how his guards were able to force turnovers when it pressed. “That’s what our defense does, eventually it’s going to get some steals. We’ve just got to make sure we reward ourselves on the offensive end.”
Delp said her team’s focus is on moving the ball and making the opposing defense work, but turnovers and missed shots created a losing battle.
“Defensively, I couldn’t have really asked for a better effort on our part,” she said. “I’m really proud of my kids. They haven’t given up. They’re staying the course and getting better. The past few weeks are probably the best at practice we’ve had.”