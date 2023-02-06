Aledo Mercer County turned in a solid effort to wrap up a 61-46 win over Galva on February 6 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.

The last time Aledo Mercer County and Galva played in a 51-48 game on February 7, 2022. For results, click here.

In recent action on February 1, Aledo Mercer County faced off against Princeville. Galva took on Oneida ROWVA on February 1 at Galva High School.

