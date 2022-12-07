Aledo Mercer County outlasts Oneida ROWVA 50-39

Playing with a winning hand, Aledo Mercer County trumped Oneida ROWVA 50-39 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.
In recent action on December 1, Aledo Mercer County faced off against Monmouth United and Oneida ROWVA took on Elmwood on December 1 at Elmwood High School. For more, click here.
