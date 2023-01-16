 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Aledo Mercer County nets nifty victory over Kewanee Wethersfield 48-44

  • 0

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Aledo Mercer County nabbed it to nudge past Kewanee Wethersfield 48-44 in Illinois girls basketball on January 16.

Last season, Aledo Mercer County and Kewanee Wethersfield faced off on January 22, 2022 at Aledo Mercer County High School. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on January 9, Kewanee Wethersfield faced off against Aledo Mercer County and Kewanee Wethersfield took on Aledo Mercer County on January 9 at Aledo Mercer County High School. For results, click here.

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News