Aledo Mercer County edges Galva in snug affair 51-48

With little to no wiggle room, Aledo Mercer County nosed past Galva 51-48 at Galva High on February 7 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
In recent action on January 31, Galva faced off against Toulon Stark County and Aledo Mercer County took on Knoxville on January 24 at Aledo Mercer County High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.