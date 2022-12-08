Aledo Mercer County dances past Taylor Ridge Rockridge 42-30

Aledo Mercer County had its hands full but finally brushed off Taylor Ridge Rockridge 42-30 at Taylor Ridge Rockridge High on December 8 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
Last season, Taylor Ridge Rockridge and Aledo Mercer County faced off on February 14, 2022 at Taylor Ridge Rockridge High School. Click here for a recap
In recent action on December 3, Taylor Ridge Rockridge faced off against Monmouth United and Aledo Mercer County took on Monmouth United on December 1 at Aledo Mercer County High School. For more, click here.
