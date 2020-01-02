GameNight Guide

Western Big 6 boys

Alleman (2-14, 0-4) at Galesburg (11-3, 2-2)

GameNight: The Silver Streaks won the Taylorville Tournament, beating fellow Western Big 6 Conference foe Sterling in the title game. ... Galesburg has won six straight including the first five by 38, 27, 40, 34 and 31 before the 48-44 win over Sterling. ... Alleman broke a long losing streak during the Warkins Tourney but lost its last two.

Western Big 6 girls

Alleman (2-13, 0-6) at Sterling (6-10, 2-4)

GameNight: The Pioneers were 1-3 in the State Farm Classic, but easily could have been 2-2 with Avrie Schmidt scoring 53 points in the last two games. ... Sterling went 2-2 at the Dixon Tournament, winning its first two games and losing the next two. ... These same two teams play again Thursday at Don Morris Gym.