You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
GameNight Guide
View Comments

GameNight Guide

{{featured_button_text}}

Western Big 6 boys

Alleman (2-14, 0-4) at Galesburg (11-3, 2-2)

Tonight: 7:30 p.m. at John Thiel Gym. Twitter: @TDuckett_DA

GameNight: The Silver Streaks won the Taylorville Tournament, beating fellow Western Big 6 Conference foe Sterling in the title game. ... Galesburg has won six straight including the first five by 38, 27, 40, 34 and 31 before the 48-44 win over Sterling. ... Alleman broke a long losing streak during the Warkins Tourney but lost its last two.

Western Big 6 girls

Alleman (2-13, 0-6) at Sterling (6-10, 2-4)

Tonight: 7 p.m. at Musgrave Fieldhouse. Twitter: @BrianWeidman

GameNight: The Pioneers were 1-3 in the State Farm Classic, but easily could have been 2-2 with Avrie Schmidt scoring 53 points in the last two games. ... Sterling went 2-2 at the Dixon Tournament, winning its first two games and losing the next two. ... These same two teams play again Thursday at Don Morris Gym.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Rocks repeat at State Farm
Basketball

Rocks repeat at State Farm

BLOOMINGTON — It is all about patience when you play the Wheaton Warrenville South boys basketball team. The Rock Island Rocks had it and put …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News