Following first title since '01, Fulton wants more

FULTON — Nearly two decades had passed since the Fulton boys' basketball program had enjoyed postseason success.

But in the wake of their first regional championship since 2001, the Steamers are happy, but far from satisfied.

Following last week's 3-0 run to capture a Class 1A title plaque on its home floor, Fulton (24-9) is looking for more as it prepares to take on Dakota (28-4) tonight at 7 at the River Ridge Sectional.

"There's still plenty of work to be done," said Fulton junior guard Connor Barnett, the team's top scorer at 15.2 points per game. "As a team, we've grown with each other and we've come a long way."

After falling in the 2A regional-final round the last two years by a combined six points, the change to Class 1A and the familiar surroundings of Stan Borgman Court were what the doctor ordered for the Steamers.

"That was great for the kids; they worked hard and they deserve every bit of this," said Fulton coach R.J. Coffey, whose club capped its regional run by battling past Galena 37-30 in last Friday's title game. "To do it at home, it was great both for the kids and for the community. It was a great experience for the whole program."

