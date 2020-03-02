Following first title since '01, Fulton wants more

FULTON — Nearly two decades had passed since the Fulton boys' basketball program had enjoyed postseason success.
But in the wake of their first regional championship since 2001, the Steamers are happy, but far from satisfied.
Following last week's 3-0 run to capture a Class 1A title plaque on its home floor, Fulton (24-9) is looking for more as it prepares to take on Dakota (28-4) tonight at 7 at the River Ridge Sectional.
"There's still plenty of work to be done," said Fulton junior guard Connor Barnett, the team's top scorer at 15.2 points per game. "As a team, we've grown with each other and we've come a long way."
After falling in the 2A regional-final round the last two years by a combined six points, the change to Class 1A and the familiar surroundings of Stan Borgman Court were what the doctor ordered for the Steamers.
"That was great for the kids; they worked hard and they deserve every bit of this," said Fulton coach R.J. Coffey, whose club capped its regional run by battling past Galena 37-30 in last Friday's title game. "To do it at home, it was great both for the kids and for the community. It was a great experience for the whole program."
You have free articles remaining.
Battle-hardened by the title-game losses of the last two seasons, the Steamers were also toughened over the course of the regular season by a rugged championship race in the Three Rivers Conference's West Division.
A pair of late losses to Orion — which edged Fulton 41-39 in last year's 2A regional finals — and a 36-34 setback at Rockridge in their pre-regional finale resulted in the Steamers sharing second place with the Chargers.
"When we started to talk about our goals, we knew we had the talent to possibly compete for conference and regional titles," said Coffey. "As the year went on, we got a great feeling that if we stayed focused and kept on working, we could have a shot at this."
After coming up short in the conference race, Coffey's squad quickly reset its focus on regional week and accomplishing that goal.
"Credit to them," he said. "That shows how they've grown mentally. They stayed tough and focused, got the job done and got the regional title."
Gearing up for a Dakota club that has reeled off 18 straight wins after losing its first start of the calendar year, the Steamers are preparing themselves to take the next step.
"Nothing's easy from here on out," Coffey stated. "It's going to be a battle each and every night."