Depth keys Geneseo girls in State Farm opener

BLOOMINGTON — There are no players on the Geneseo girls' basketball team that an opponent can leave alone.
The St. Ignatius Wolfpack found that out the hard way in Thursday's opening game in the Large Class bracket of the State Farm Classic.
St. Ignatius, the 9th seed, decided to take Geneseo's leading scorers Kammie Ludwig and Maddi Barickman away, so the rest of the Maple Leafs took charge in a 70-62 win at Bloomington High School.
"That is one of the keys for us, we have five, six, seven or eight players who can score for us," Geneseo coach Scott Hardison said. "They can stop 30 (Ludwig) and 22 (Maddi Barickman) but we have others who can hurt you with their shooting."
It was Maddi Barickman's twin sister, Abbi, who did a lot of that work, making four 3-pointers and scoring 20 points to get the Leafs (13-0) off to a good start.
""Yeah, we knew right away what their gameplan was," Abbi Barickman said. "That left me open for some shots and once the first one went in, I knew I was on. I have great confidence in myself. It was all about communication and getting the open shots."
Geneseo freshmen Annie Wirth and Danielle Beach were also huge in the win. Wirth finished with nine points and seven rebounds and Beach, in her first varsity start, had seven points and 11 rebounds.
"Beach handled herself really well," Hardison said. "Annie is just a great athlete who can jump out of the gym. I also thought Ali (Rapps) played great defense all day."
Ludwig still finished with 16 points and seven rebounds, and Maddi Barickman had 10 points, eight rebounds and four assists.
The Maple Leafs will battle No. 1 seed Morton today at 4.
"We're not afraid," Abbi Barickman said. "We will come out and play our game and make them work."
Sherrard 38, Elmhurst IC Catholic 28 (girls): The Tigers got off to a good start, grabbed the lead and held on the rest of the way in an opening-round game.
Sherrard (6-6) went up 12-6 after a quarter and pushed the lead to 17-10 before IC Catholic could get anything going.
"We played so-so, but we played the way a lot of teams plays in an early morning game right after the holiday," Sherrard coach Doug Swanson said. "I thought we executed well enough to get the lead early and then we hung on the rest of the way. It was an ugly game, but it is nice to be in the winners' bracket."
Carly Whitsell's 12 points led the Tigers, who play Brimfield tonight at 8:30. Sydney Adamson added nine.
Annawan 51, Oakwood 43 (girls): The Bravettes build a comfortable lead in the third quarter, nearly let all of that get away and then had a very strong finish to get a first-round victory.
Annawan built its lead to 15 in the second quarter and continued to lead by double digits before Oakwood rallied to within three points. That's when the Bravettes caught fire and opened the lead back to double figures with some easy run outs and solid free-throw shooting.
"We talked at halftime that we needed three or four more scores and stops and we could put them away," Annawan coach Jason Burkiewicz said. "We couldn't do that and they got back into it. That's when we put together some good possessions and got the lead back where we wanted it."
Emily Miller scored 10 of her team-high 19 points in the fourth quarter. Keagan Rico was the first-half catalyst with 12 of her 16. The Bravettes (6-6) will play top seed Rock Falls today at 4.