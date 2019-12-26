Depth keys Geneseo girls in State Farm opener

BLOOMINGTON — There are no players on the Geneseo girls' basketball team that an opponent can leave alone.

The St. Ignatius Wolfpack found that out the hard way in Thursday's opening game in the Large Class bracket of the State Farm Classic.

St. Ignatius, the 9th seed, decided to take Geneseo's leading scorers Kammie Ludwig and Maddi Barickman away, so the rest of the Maple Leafs took charge in a 70-62 win at Bloomington High School.

"That is one of the keys for us, we have five, six, seven or eight players who can score for us," Geneseo coach Scott Hardison said. "They can stop 30 (Ludwig) and 22 (Maddi Barickman) but we have others who can hurt you with their shooting."

It was Maddi Barickman's twin sister, Abbi, who did a lot of that work, making four 3-pointers and scoring 20 points to get the Leafs (13-0) off to a good start.

""Yeah, we knew right away what their gameplan was," Abbi Barickman said. "That left me open for some shots and once the first one went in, I knew I was on. I have great confidence in myself. It was all about communication and getting the open shots."