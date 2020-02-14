'Zombie-like' Panthers fail to play spoiler against Blue Devils

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

However, the Panthers found their second wind in the second quarter. Sparked by 3-pointers from Davian Vallejo and Izaya Bustos, United Township battled back to within three before a steal and bucket by Rose made it a 15-14 game.

After Rose's basket, a Quincy technical foul put Bustos at the line, and he hit both shots to cap UT's 12-0 run and give it a 16-15 lead. However, a pair of Adonte Crider buckets enabled the Blue Devils to take a 19-16 lead into halftime.

"We got in some foul trouble in the second, and that started their momentum," said Reis. "Defense was our main focus for the second half. They hit those 3s from the corner to get them going. If we stopped that and took away the middle, we'd be just fine."

Sparked by a pair of 3-pointers from 6-foot-5 sophomore Jeremiah Talton (12 points, six rebounds) and the efforts of Reis, who added five steals and five rebounds, and Crider (11 points, eight rebounds, three steals), Quincy rattled off seven straight points to open the third period.

The Panthers were able to hang around, closing the gap to 29-21 on a Daslah Geadeyan 3-ball, but a four-point flurry by Reis in the final 12 seconds of the third had the Blue Devils (16-10, 8-4) up 37-23, and they never looked back.