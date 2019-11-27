MORRISON — With only two returning seniors on its roster, the 2019-20 Morrison boys' basketball squad is looking to its youth to help lead the way.
Indeed, Mustang coach Jason Banks feels his juniors and sophomores have the skill set to replace graduated starters Jackson DuBois and Ethan Medenblik.
"Our juniors are pretty talented and so are our sophomores; that's why they're coming up (to the varsity)," Banks said. "We'll be young, but pretty athletic. This group wants to work hard, and they want to win."
The two returning starters for the Mustangs (7-17) — senior guard Nathan Mickley and 6-foot-7 post player T.C. Ottens — both got accustomed to winning during the recently concluded fall sports season.
The two of them, along with senior forward Isaak Shetler, played vital roles for the Morrison football team that went 11-1, won the Three Rivers Rock Division title and reached the Class 1A quarterfinals.
"Those guys understand the work ethic it takes to get to that level," said Banks. "You can't just show up in the gym and want to be good; you've got to put in the work to be that good. This group understands that."
With Mickley (8 points per game) and Ottens (9 points, 7 rebounds) back along with senior forward Kolten Sage, Morrison has the firepower needed to replace DuBois and Medenblik.
At this point, though, Banks is taking a wait-and-see approach with this year's squad, hoping it will start hitting its stride when it competes at the Cliff Warkins Memorial Classic in late December.
"We're looking forward to hopefully getting it all together, and we hope to hit our stride by Christmastime," he said. "As young as we are, these guys are pretty competitive and are looking forward to the season. I never try to predict how many wins we'll have, and we may struggle out of the gate early.
"We just want to see what we have come regional time."