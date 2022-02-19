Woodhull Al/Cam takes a toll on Annawan 57-42

Woodhull Al/Cam tipped and eventually toppled Annawan 57-42 in Illinois boys basketball action on February 19.
In recent action on February 8, Woodhull Al/Cam faced off against Aledo Mercer County and Annawan took on Monmouth United on February 8 at Monmouth United High School. For a full recap, click here.
