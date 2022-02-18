Woodhull Al/Cam nips Biggsville West Central in scare 64-55

Mighty close, mighty fine, Woodhull Al/Cam wore a victory shine after clipping Biggsville West Central 64-55 on February 18 in Illinois boys high school basketball.
Recently on February 8 , Woodhull Al/Cam squared up on Aledo Mercer County in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.