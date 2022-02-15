Winning recipe: Central DeWitt broils Davenport Central 52-41

Central DeWitt collected a 52-41 victory over Davenport Central in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.
The first quarter gave the Sabers a 17-12 lead over the Blue Devils.
Central DeWitt fought to a 32-16 halftime margin at Davenport Central's expense.
Central DeWitt enjoyed a towering margin over Davenport Central with a 43-26 lead heading to the fourth quarter.
In recent action on February 1, Davenport Central faced off against Eldridge North Scott and Central DeWitt took on Davenport Assumption on February 1 at Central DeWitt High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
