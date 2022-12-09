Wilton rolls like thunder over Iowa City Regina 76-42

Wilton ignored the "slow and steady wins the race" mantra, overpowering Iowa City Regina 76-42 during this Iowa boys high school basketball game.
Last season, Wilton and Iowa City Regina squared off with January 18, 2022 at Iowa City Regina High School last season. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.