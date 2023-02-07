Wilton showed no mercy to Durant, leading from end-to-end in an authoritative 74-48 victory in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on February 7.

Last season, Wilton and Durant faced off on December 7, 2021 at Wilton High School. For results, click here.

In recent action on February 2, Wilton faced off against Alburnett . For results, click here. Durant took on West Branch on January 31 at Durant High School. For more, click here.

