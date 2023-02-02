It wasn't an ESPN highlight, but Wilton will take its 67-57 victory over Alburnett for an Iowa boys basketball victory on February 2.

In recent action on January 27, Wilton faced off against Wellman Mid-Prairie. For more, click here.

