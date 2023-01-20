Wilton imposes its will on Tipton 71-43

Wilton's offense hit on all cylinders Friday as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 71-43 win over Tipton in Iowa boys basketball action on January 20.
Last season, Wilton and Tipton squared off with February 4, 2022 at Wilton High School last season. For results, click here.
In recent action on January 13, Wilton faced off against West Liberty and Tipton took on Anamosa on January 7 at Tipton High School. For results, click here.
