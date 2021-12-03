 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wilton earns solid win over Iowa City Regina 66-53
0 Comments

Wilton earns solid win over Iowa City Regina 66-53

  • 0

Wilton put together a victorious gameplan to stop Iowa City Regina 66-53 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.

The Beavers' shooting jumped on top to a 36-19 lead over the Regals at the intermission.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Confidence building within Bears offense

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News